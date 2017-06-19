Tire disposal prices, non-tarping penalty increases
The North Central Iowa Regional Solid Waste Agency landfill has announced a change in tire prices, and a new non-tarping penalty, beginning July 1. The landfill hopes to bring attention to Iowa law which states a load in any vehicle must be covered to prevent dropping, sifting or leaking. Bringing in a load not tarped to the landfill will result in a charge of $20 for a pickup truck, or $100 for any commercial truck.
