The Latest: Trump says new health care law will be 'kind'
From left are, Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, Sen.... . Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa listen at right as President Donald Trump speaks in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington, Tuesday, June 13, 2017, before having lunch with Republican Senators.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.
Comments
Add your comments below
Iowa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dry drowning explained
|Mon
|unn
|1
|Gingrich: Mitt Romney is a liar (Jan '12)
|Mon
|Royal Norwegian A...
|87
|Pence rallying GOP base in Iowa, where some coo...
|Jun 6
|Putins Glock Holster
|6
|Fastest growing Iowa cities near Des Moines, Io...
|May 30
|Elise R Gingerich
|1
|shish you were agaisnt the jedi o ntv sopa opre...
|May 27
|mr tee
|1
|Quiet for a while, Palin's voice is back (Apr '11)
|May 26
|Tm Cln
|75
|Gitchie Manitou Murders in 1973 (Nov '06)
|May 22
|LetitBe
|24,863
Find what you want!
Search Iowa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC