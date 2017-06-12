The Latest: Programmer to plead guilty in Iowa, Wisconsin

The Latest on a plea agreement with a lottery computer programmer at the center of a nationwide jackpot-fixing scandal: : Prosecutors will ask for 25 years in prison for a lottery computer programmer who's admitting to rigging jackpots in multiple states. A plea agreement released Monday shows former Multi-State Lottery Association security director Eddie Tipton has agreed to plead guilty to felony charges in Iowa and Wisconsin.

