The Latest: GOP senator says Iowans might not lose Medicaid
Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., speaks to reporters at the Capitol after Republicans released their long-awaited bill to scuttle much of President Barack Obama's Affordable Care Act, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, June 22, 2017. He is one of four GOP senators to say they are opposed it but are open to negotiations, which could put the measure in immediate jeopardy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.
Add your comments below
Iowa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump holds campaign-style rally in Iowa
|Thu
|Denizen_Kate
|5
|Back to Iowa, Trump faces some disgruntled inde...
|Thu
|Hostis Publicus
|19
|Dry drowning explained
|Jun 12
|unn
|1
|Gingrich: Mitt Romney is a liar (Jan '12)
|Jun 12
|Royal Norwegian A...
|87
|Pence rallying GOP base in Iowa, where some coo...
|Jun 6
|Putins Glock Holster
|6
|shish you were agaisnt the jedi o ntv sopa opre...
|May 27
|mr tee
|1
|Quiet for a while, Palin's voice is back (Apr '11)
|May 26
|Tm Cln
|75
Find what you want!
Search Iowa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC