the Drive: DC police seek arrest of Turks; Aussie PM parodies Trump; shooting becoming political
Police in the U.S. capital issued arrest warrants for a dozen Turkish security agents accused of attacking protesters during a visit by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan last month, prompting an angry denunciation by Turkey's leader Thursday. District of Columbia Police Chief Peter Newsham joined Mayor Muriel Bowser at a news conference Thursday to announce arrest warrants issued for nine Turkish security guards, three Turkish police officers and two Canadians.
Iowa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dry drowning explained
|Jun 12
|unn
|1
|Gingrich: Mitt Romney is a liar (Jan '12)
|Jun 12
|Royal Norwegian A...
|87
|Pence rallying GOP base in Iowa, where some coo...
|Jun 6
|Putins Glock Holster
|6
|Fastest growing Iowa cities near Des Moines, Io...
|May 30
|Elise R Gingerich
|1
|shish you were agaisnt the jedi o ntv sopa opre...
|May 27
|mr tee
|1
|Quiet for a while, Palin's voice is back (Apr '11)
|May 26
|Tm Cln
|75
|Gitchie Manitou Murders in 1973 (Nov '06)
|May 22
|LetitBe
|24,863
