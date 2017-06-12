the Drive: DC police seek arrest of Turks; Aussie PM parodies Trump; shooting becoming political

Police in the U.S. capital issued arrest warrants for a dozen Turkish security agents accused of attacking protesters during a visit by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan last month, prompting an angry denunciation by Turkey's leader Thursday. District of Columbia Police Chief Peter Newsham joined Mayor Muriel Bowser at a news conference Thursday to announce arrest warrants issued for nine Turkish security guards, three Turkish police officers and two Canadians.

