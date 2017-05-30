Tama County volunteers needed for Bib...

Tama County volunteers needed for Bible Marathon

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: The Dysart Reporter

Last year, 2016, was the first year that the Bible was read in every one of Iowa's 99 counties! Thousands participated by reading aloud at County Courthouses. This year, we are expanding this reading to our cities and towns.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Dysart Reporter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Iowa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Fastest growing Iowa cities near Des Moines, Io... May 30 Elise R Gingerich 1
shish you were agaisnt the jedi o ntv sopa opre... May 27 mr tee 1
News Quiet for a while, Palin's voice is back (Apr '11) May 26 Tm Cln 75
Gitchie Manitou Murders in 1973 (Nov '06) May 22 LetitBe 24,863
News Planned Parenthood to close 4 Iowa clinics afte... May 21 Lawrence Wolf 29
News McConnell campaign manager resigns amid Iowa br... (Aug '14) May 17 Baby Jesus Cries 22
News Trump Plan to Deport 11 Million Immigrants Sell... (Sep '15) May 15 GOFIGURE 347
See all Iowa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Iowa Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Gunman
  3. Microsoft
  4. China
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Tornado
  3. Health Care
  4. Stanley Cup
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,842 • Total comments across all topics: 281,476,955

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC