"Swarming all over," bees block Iowa ...

"Swarming all over," bees block Iowa highway

13 hrs ago

A bee keeper says for at least several hours, a swarm of bees made it difficult to drive on a part of Highway 150 in Hazleton. The bee keeper ended up trapping as much of the bees as he could and bringing them to his hive.

