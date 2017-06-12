"Swarming all over," bees block Iowa highway
A bee keeper says for at least several hours, a swarm of bees made it difficult to drive on a part of Highway 150 in Hazleton. The bee keeper ended up trapping as much of the bees as he could and bringing them to his hive.
