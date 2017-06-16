Spirit of University of Iowa student lives on after death
John "Jake" Dibel had just finished his sophomore year at the University of Iowa when he died June 9th, following a two-year battle with cancer. A Linn-Mar graduate, Jake was diagnosed with testicular cancer just weeks after graduation before he was set to attend Iowa.
