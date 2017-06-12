Southeast Iowa leaders talk policy in...

Southeast Iowa leaders talk policy in nation's capital

20 hrs ago

Representatives from the Greater Burlington Partnership, City of Keokuk, Southeast Iowa Regional Planning, Mount Pleasant Area Chamber Alliance, Iowa Wesleyan University and US Bank met with U.S. Sen. Charles Grassley Wednesday, June 14, 2017 at his office in Washington, D.C. Representatives from the Greater Burlington Partnership, City of Keokuk, Southeast Iowa Regional Planning, Mount Pleasant Area Chamber Alliance, Iowa Wesleyan University and US Bank met with U.S. Sen. Charles Grassley Wednesday, June 14, 2017 at his office in Washington, D.C. An annual trip to Washington, D.C. turned into a somber gathering for Iowans visiting Capitol Hill the same day a congressman was critically wounded by a gunman in Alexandria, Va.

Chicago, IL

