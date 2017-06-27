South Dakota fireworks vendors not co...

South Dakota fireworks vendors not concerned about Iowa sales

9 hrs ago Read more: KSFY

With a new law allowing Iowans to buy and sell fireworks, South Dakota might have a little more competition than in years past, but vendors in the area say they aren't worried. Just law week, some Iowa vendors said they were having trouble getting permits because the website to obtain one was so busy, but for South Dakota's fireworks vendors, it was business as usual when things kicked off on Tuesday.

