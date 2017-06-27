South Dakota fireworks vendors not concerned about Iowa sales
With a new law allowing Iowans to buy and sell fireworks, South Dakota might have a little more competition than in years past, but vendors in the area say they aren't worried. Just law week, some Iowa vendors said they were having trouble getting permits because the website to obtain one was so busy, but for South Dakota's fireworks vendors, it was business as usual when things kicked off on Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSFY.
Add your comments below
Iowa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump holds campaign-style rally in Iowa
|13 hr
|FireyFellow44
|7
|Lawsuit accuses Iowa boarding school of culture... (Mar '16)
|20 hr
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|3
|Iowa Meth Labs on the Rise (Apr '10)
|Sun
|Anonymous
|3
|Back to Iowa, Trump faces some disgruntled inde...
|Jun 22
|Hostis Publicus
|19
|Dry drowning explained
|Jun 12
|unn
|1
|Gingrich: Mitt Romney is a liar (Jan '12)
|Jun 12
|Royal Norwegian A...
|87
|Pence rallying GOP base in Iowa, where some coo...
|Jun 6
|Putins Glock Holster
|6
Find what you want!
Search Iowa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC