Severe thunderstorms and tornadoes track through eastern Iowa Wednesday
The first thunderstorms were in northwestern portions of the KWWL viewing area, where we had several reports of hail in parts of Chickasaw and Floyd County. In southern Winneshiek County, there was a report of thunderstorm wind damage near Calmar, where a tree was snapped after 4 PM.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KWWL-TV Waterloo.
Add your comments below
Iowa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump holds campaign-style rally in Iowa
|Tue
|FireyFellow44
|7
|Lawsuit accuses Iowa boarding school of culture... (Mar '16)
|Tue
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|3
|Iowa Meth Labs on the Rise (Apr '10)
|Jun 25
|Anonymous
|3
|Back to Iowa, Trump faces some disgruntled inde...
|Jun 22
|Hostis Publicus
|19
|Dry drowning explained
|Jun 12
|unn
|1
|Gingrich: Mitt Romney is a liar (Jan '12)
|Jun 12
|Royal Norwegian A...
|87
|Pence rallying GOP base in Iowa, where some coo...
|Jun 6
|Putins Glock Holster
|6
Find what you want!
Search Iowa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC