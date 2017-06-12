Second draft of Iowa's Every Student Succeeds Act available
Iowa Department of Education Director Ryan Wise announced the second draft of Iowa's state plan for meeting the federal Every Student Succeeds Act is available for public review and comment. "This draft plan ties together and builds on Iowa's collaborative education reform efforts under way to ensure students are prepared for success in high school and beyond," Wise said.
