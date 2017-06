Residents clean up after EF1 tornado rips through central Iowa

WEBVTT LLE IS NOT THE DAMAGE,BUT THE RESILIENCY.>> OH WELL.LIKE I SAID, IT COULD BE WORSE.>> WE LOOK AT THE BACK DOOR ANDSAID, UP OH.REPORTER: PLEASANTVILLE'S TERICHAMBERS DIDN'T GET MUCH SLEEPLAST NIGHT THIS ONE CAUGHT HEROFF GUARD.>> HE SAID THERE WAS A CELLAPPROACHING PLEASANTVILLE, THEWORST ON THE RADAR.WE CAME UP THE BASEMENT STEPSAND LOOKED OUT AND SAW ALL OFTHIS.I THINK EVERY TREAT WE HAVE JUSTABOUT WAS TAKEN.REPORTER: THE EF1 TORNADO ANDITS 90-MILE-PER-HOUR WINDS TOREOFF ROOFS, KNOCKED DOWN A MILEOF POWER LINES AND FLIPPEDPEOPLE'S LIVES UPSIDE-DOWN.>> IT TOOK A GREAT LIVESTOCKTRAILER, FLIPPED IT ON ITS SIDE,AND PUT IT ON TOP OF ANOTHERTRAILER.REPORTER: ACROSS TOWN82-YEAR-OLD PAUL KARR WOKE UP TOA COMPLETE MESS.THE TWISTER HIT HIS GARAGE, ANDLEFT A STRANGE SIGHT BEHIND.>> THAT'S BEFORE.REPORTER: THAT'S HIS GARAGEFLOOR PINNED AGAINST THE HOUSE.>> I DID NOT UNDERSTAND HOW THATGOT UP ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at KCCI-TV Des Moines.