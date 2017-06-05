PTK All-Iowa Academic Team Members: 2017
Front row: Left to right - Michaela Lunsford. Justin Birkner Skyler Lawson Back row: Dr. Matt Thompson, and Dr. Marlene Sprouse Iowa's top community college students were honored at a March 4th ceremony in Des Moines.
