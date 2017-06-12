Presidential Award

Presidential Award

This year, Fairfield Middle School had 42 eighth-grade students earn the Presidential Academic Award of Excellence. To be able to receive this award, a student had to score at the 85th percentile or higher in math or reading on Iowa Assessments.

