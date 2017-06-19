Poisonous weed that leaves painful rash spreads across Iowa
Wild parsnip, also known as poison parsnip, is an invasive species that vaguely resembles a dill plant or Queen Anne's lace. It can leave an oily residue on your skin if you come into contact with the sap inside the stalks.
