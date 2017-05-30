There are on the Seattle Post-Intelligencer story from Saturday, titled Pence rallying GOP base in Iowa, where some cool to Trump. In it, Seattle Post-Intelligencer reports that:

In this July 18, 2016, file photo, Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, speaks during the opening day of the Republican National Convention in Cleveland. The Republican base in Iowa is unsettled, with conservatives disappointed by President Donald Trump so far and party leaders saying he's being undermined from within.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.