Officials: Chemicals likely cause of sick oak trees in Iowa

Nearly 1,000 Iowa residents have contacted a state agency about sickly oak tree leaves, which officials said likely were caused by farm chemicals and made worse by weather fluctuations. Iowa Department of Natural Resources district forester Mark Vitosh said little can be done to prevent the deterioration of the oak leaves, besides stopping the use of herbicides.

