Nebraska, Iowa lawmakers largely avoi...

Nebraska, Iowa lawmakers largely avoid commenting on substance of Comey's testimony

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: The Oak Ridge Observer

"He's new at government", Ryan told reporters on Capitol Hill as Comey's dramatic testimony unfolded. Senator James Lankford, a Republican from Oklahoma, who has previously questioned Trump's posture toward Russian Federation, dismissed Comey's belief that Trump was pressuring him to drop the probe as "a pretty light touch".

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Iowa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pence rallying GOP base in Iowa, where some coo... Jun 6 Putins Glock Holster 6
News Fastest growing Iowa cities near Des Moines, Io... May 30 Elise R Gingerich 1
shish you were agaisnt the jedi o ntv sopa opre... May 27 mr tee 1
News Quiet for a while, Palin's voice is back (Apr '11) May 26 Tm Cln 75
Gitchie Manitou Murders in 1973 (Nov '06) May 22 LetitBe 24,863
News Planned Parenthood to close 4 Iowa clinics afte... May 21 Lawrence Wolf 29
News McConnell campaign manager resigns amid Iowa br... (Aug '14) May 17 Baby Jesus Cries 22
See all Iowa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Iowa Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. China
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Egypt
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,259 • Total comments across all topics: 281,656,990

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC