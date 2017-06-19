Multiple gunshots strike man
The man, who was not identified by police Saturday, had to be taken to the University of Iowa Hosptials and Clinics after initially being transported to Great River Medical Center. The man, who was not identified by police Saturday, had to be taken to the University of Iowa Hosptials and Clinics after initially being transported to Great River Medical Center.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hawk Eye.
Add your comments below
Iowa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump holds campaign-style rally in Iowa
|Jun 22
|Denizen_Kate
|5
|Back to Iowa, Trump faces some disgruntled inde...
|Jun 22
|Hostis Publicus
|19
|Dry drowning explained
|Jun 12
|unn
|1
|Gingrich: Mitt Romney is a liar (Jan '12)
|Jun 12
|Royal Norwegian A...
|87
|Pence rallying GOP base in Iowa, where some coo...
|Jun 6
|Putins Glock Holster
|6
|shish you were agaisnt the jedi o ntv sopa opre...
|May 27
|mr tee
|1
|Quiet for a while, Palin's voice is back (Apr '11)
|May 26
|Tm Cln
|75
Find what you want!
Search Iowa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC