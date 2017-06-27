Mountain Iowa Killed Near Galva

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources says one of its officers killed the 88-pound female cougar Tuesday after it climbed into a tree on a farm near Galva. DNR biologist Vince Evelsizer says the cougar had been treed by dogs near the farmer's house, and the owner called 911.

