Mountain Iowa Killed Near Galva
The Iowa Department of Natural Resources says one of its officers killed the 88-pound female cougar Tuesday after it climbed into a tree on a farm near Galva. DNR biologist Vince Evelsizer says the cougar had been treed by dogs near the farmer's house, and the owner called 911.
