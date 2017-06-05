Medical marijuana businesses unsure about future in Iowa

Iowa's medical marijuana oil program will start in weeks, but obtaining the medicine will be difficult and manufacturers said it's unclear if the state's effort will be viable. Although the cannabis oil program approved during the last legislative session will begin July 1, there is no immediate supplier of the oil in Iowa, and manufacturers in other states question whether enough people will enroll in the limited program to make it self-sustaining.

