Medical marijuana businesses unsure a...

Medical marijuana businesses unsure about future in Iowa

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: Ledger-Enquirer.com

Iowa's medical marijuana oil program will start in weeks, but obtaining the medicine will be difficult and manufacturers said it's unclear if the state's effort will be viable. Although the cannabis oil program approved during the last legislative session will begin July 1, there is no immediate supplier of the oil in Iowa, and manufacturers in other states question whether enough people will enroll in the limited program to make it self-sustaining.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Iowa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pence rallying GOP base in Iowa, where some coo... Sun Retribution 5
News Fastest growing Iowa cities near Des Moines, Io... May 30 Elise R Gingerich 1
shish you were agaisnt the jedi o ntv sopa opre... May 27 mr tee 1
News Quiet for a while, Palin's voice is back (Apr '11) May 26 Tm Cln 75
Gitchie Manitou Murders in 1973 (Nov '06) May 22 LetitBe 24,863
News Planned Parenthood to close 4 Iowa clinics afte... May 21 Lawrence Wolf 29
News McConnell campaign manager resigns amid Iowa br... (Aug '14) May 17 Baby Jesus Cries 22
See all Iowa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Iowa Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Microsoft
  2. Climate Change
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. North Korea
  5. Oakland
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,734 • Total comments across all topics: 281,557,208

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC