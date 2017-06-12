Man involved in nationwide church scams arrested in Iowa

Cedar Rapids police have arrested a North Texas man they say attended church services and scammed members by claiming his family was killed in Syria. Cedar Rapids television station KCRG reported that Alan Michael Farha II, 41, of Carrolton, Texas, was arrested this week in the 1600 block of Fourth Avenue SE after the Cedar Rapids Police Department warned local churches of a man deceiving churchgoers and asking them for money.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KCCI-TV Des Moines.