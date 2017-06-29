Lottery Rigging Mastermind Pleads Gui...

Lottery Rigging Mastermind Pleads Guilty in Iowa

10 hrs ago Read more: WHO-TV Des Moines

Eddie Tipton was in Polk County court Thursday morning where he pleaded guilty to ongoing criminal conduct for his role as the mastermind of a scheme that saw his brother and friends win rigged jackpots in several states. While Tipton was the Information Security Director for the Multi-State Lottery Association he tampered with the code of the computers that were supposed to randomly choose the winning numbers for jackpots.

