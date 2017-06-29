Lottery Rigging Mastermind Pleads Guilty in Iowa

Eddie Tipton was in Polk County court Thursday morning where he pleaded guilty to ongoing criminal conduct for his role as the mastermind of a scheme that saw his brother and friends win rigged jackpots in several states. While Tipton was the Information Security Director for the Multi-State Lottery Association he tampered with the code of the computers that were supposed to randomly choose the winning numbers for jackpots.

Read more at WHO-TV Des Moines.