Let Iowa Be A Warning About What Defunding Planned Parenthood Really Means

Four Iowa Planned Parenthood clinics will close on Friday after the state withheld family planning funds from clinics that offer abortions. Thousands of Iowans will be left without a healthcare provider , and the situation in the Midwest should serve as a warning of what will happen nationwide if either of the current healthcare bills in the House and Senate become law.

