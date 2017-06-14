Lawsuit filed over Iowa's switch to p...

Lawsuit filed over Iowa's switch to privately run Medicaid

15 hrs ago Read more: KTIV-TV Sioux City

A new lawsuit says Iowa's privately run Medicaid program is violating federal laws and a U.S. Supreme Court decision declaring that disabled Americans have a right to live as independently as possible. The federal lawsuit filed Tuesday by six Iowans named Gov. Kim Reynolds and the state Human Services Department director.

Chicago, IL

