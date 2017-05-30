Lake Geode restorations to hit full s...

Lake Geode restorations to hit full swing

The Lake Geode watershed project, set to make major progress in the coming months, aims to remove Lake Geode from Iowa's 303d impaired waters list. Members of the Iowa Department of Natural Resources and Lake Geode park employees met with the public Thursday evening at the Linkin Center to discuss the upcoming steps.

