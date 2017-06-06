Judge Dismisses Charges Against Former IWD Judge
A Polk County judge has dismissed criminal charges against a former Iowa Workforce Development administrative law judge, and ruled prosecuting her was retaliatory and vindictive. Susan Ackerman turned herself in to authorities at the Polk County Jail last December.
