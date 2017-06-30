Iowans offer their churches to those ...

Iowans offer their churches to those at risk of deportation

There are 1 comment on the The Fairfield Ledger story from 19 hrs ago, titled Iowans offer their churches to those at risk of deportation. In it, The Fairfield Ledger reports that:

Eleven Iowa congregations recently announced the formation of the Iowa Sanctuary Movement, a network of faith communities which are the first in the state's recent history to publicly offer sanctuary and support to immigrant families who are targeted under the Trump administration's expanded detention operation. More than one-third of undocumented immigrants are raising at least one U.S. citizen child under the age of 18. In Iowa, groups tracking Immigration and Customs Enforcement operations and providing support to families report that families are being separated and mothers being left to care for children when ICE arrests the father.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Fairfield Ledger.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Geezer

United States

#1 19 hrs ago
Providing sanctuary to illegals is a felony.
Strip these churches of their tax exempt status and see how far the sanctuary movement goes.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Iowa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump holds campaign-style rally in Iowa Jun 27 FireyFellow44 7
News Lawsuit accuses Iowa boarding school of culture... (Mar '16) Jun 27 AmPieJam UncleSam 3
News Iowa Meth Labs on the Rise (Apr '10) Jun 25 Anonymous 3
News Back to Iowa, Trump faces some disgruntled inde... Jun 22 Hostis Publicus 19
News Dry drowning explained Jun 12 unn 1
News Gingrich: Mitt Romney is a liar (Jan '12) Jun 12 Royal Norwegian A... 87
News Pence rallying GOP base in Iowa, where some coo... Jun 6 Putins Glock Holster 6
See all Iowa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Iowa Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. South Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tornado
  4. Syria
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,199 • Total comments across all topics: 282,152,537

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC