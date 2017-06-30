Iowans offer their churches to those at risk of deportation
Eleven Iowa congregations recently announced the formation of the Iowa Sanctuary Movement, a network of faith communities which are the first in the state's recent history to publicly offer sanctuary and support to immigrant families who are targeted under the Trump administration's expanded detention operation. More than one-third of undocumented immigrants are raising at least one U.S. citizen child under the age of 18. In Iowa, groups tracking Immigration and Customs Enforcement operations and providing support to families report that families are being separated and mothers being left to care for children when ICE arrests the father.
United States
#1 19 hrs ago
Providing sanctuary to illegals is a felony.
Strip these churches of their tax exempt status and see how far the sanctuary movement goes.
