Iowan's jobless and injury benefits increase
Iowa Workforce Development says maximum weekly benefits paid to jobless Iowans and to workers injured on the job will increase July 2. The rise in benefits was triggered by an increase in wages covered by unemployment insurance. The average annual wage for insured Iowa workers increased to $44,722.93 in 2016, up from $43,878.12 the previous year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCRG.
Add your comments below
Iowa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump holds campaign-style rally in Iowa
|Thu
|Denizen_Kate
|5
|Back to Iowa, Trump faces some disgruntled inde...
|Jun 22
|Hostis Publicus
|19
|Dry drowning explained
|Jun 12
|unn
|1
|Gingrich: Mitt Romney is a liar (Jan '12)
|Jun 12
|Royal Norwegian A...
|87
|Pence rallying GOP base in Iowa, where some coo...
|Jun 6
|Putins Glock Holster
|6
|shish you were agaisnt the jedi o ntv sopa opre...
|May 27
|mr tee
|1
|Quiet for a while, Palin's voice is back (Apr '11)
|May 26
|Tm Cln
|75
Find what you want!
Search Iowa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC