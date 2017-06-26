Iowan who shouted 'arrest me' to Illinois officer sentenced

A 35-year-old Iowa man who shouted "arrest me" to Illinois State Police during a traffic stop has been sentenced to nearly five years in prison on a federal gun charge. A Monday statement from the U.S. attorney's office in Springfield says Terrail Draper Lavar Dixon told a trooper to "go ahead and arrest" him after he was stopped for speeding and driving erratically.

