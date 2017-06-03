Iowa woman seeks $6M over what she sa...

Iowa woman seeks $6M over what she says was botched surgery

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: KWWL-TV Waterloo

A Lisbon woman is demanding $6 million after she says a surgeon at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics botched her brain surgery, leaving her permanently disabled. 77-year-old Ardeth Wray says in her claim that she was treated in 2015 for a noncancerous brain tumor.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KWWL-TV Waterloo.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Iowa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pence rallying GOP base in Iowa, where some coo... 14 hr Retribution 5
News Fastest growing Iowa cities near Des Moines, Io... May 30 Elise R Gingerich 1
shish you were agaisnt the jedi o ntv sopa opre... May 27 mr tee 1
News Quiet for a while, Palin's voice is back (Apr '11) May 26 Tm Cln 75
Gitchie Manitou Murders in 1973 (Nov '06) May 22 LetitBe 24,863
News Planned Parenthood to close 4 Iowa clinics afte... May 21 Lawrence Wolf 29
News McConnell campaign manager resigns amid Iowa br... (Aug '14) May 17 Baby Jesus Cries 22
See all Iowa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Iowa Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. Climate Change
  2. China
  3. Microsoft
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. U.S. Open
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,429 • Total comments across all topics: 281,521,364

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC