Iowa vineyard revives history

In this Wednesday, May 24, 2017 photo, Clayton Walker, who runs My Home Vineyard in Rancho Cucamonga, Calif., installed a trellis system for 138 grapevines in the backyard of John Peragines' home in Davenport, Iowa. The 21-year-old completed the work for free, in exchange for the time Peragine spent researching and writing a book about the history of wine making in Rancho Cucamonga.

