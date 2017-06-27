Iowa veteran group to make care packa...

Iowa veteran group to make care packages for sailors

Read more: KCRG

A northern Iowa veteran group is assembling care packages for sailors on the USS Fitzgerald, which collided with a merchant vessel off the coast of Japan on June 17, killing seven U.S. sailors. The Mason City Globe Gazette reports that nine members of the Dean Welsh Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary of Britt are working on the project.

Chicago, IL

