Iowa Teen Dies From Cancer Two Days After Graduating High School
Just two days after completing her goal of graduating high school, an eastern Iowa teen lost her battle with cancer. Last September, shortly after starting her senior year of high school, 18-year-old Allison Cress was diagnosed with a rare form of bone cancer, according to KWWL .
