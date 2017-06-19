Iowa Supreme Court issues statewide courthouse weapons ban
The Iowa Supreme Court has for the first time issued a statewide order prohibiting weapons in courthouses and other public areas used by the state court system. Chief Justice Mark Cady says in the order released Tuesday that it does not affect peace officers.
