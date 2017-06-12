Iowa proposes plan to stabilize its insurance market
Iowa is asking the federal government to let it alter parts of the Affordable Care Act in an effort to entice insurers into selling plans in the state. The state has proposed a "stopgap measure" in the face of the possibility that it may not have insurers willing to sell plans in its individual insurance marketplace.
