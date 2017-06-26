Iowa pedestrian deaths plummet to all-time low
After spiking to a 20-year high in 2015, Iowa pedestrian deaths in 2016 fell to what likely is the lowest number on record, dating back more than half a century. In Iowa, pedestrian deaths as a result of vehicle accidents have been trending downward since the late 1980s, according to data from the state Department of Transportatioin.
