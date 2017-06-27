Iowa man killed in ATV crash at park

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources Park Bureau is investigating a death at an Off-Highway Vehicle park in north central Iowa. The crash was reported around 4:30 pm, on Tuesday, June 27, 2017, when a 911 call was made of an unresponsive male at the Gypsum City OHV Park near the intersection of trails 220 and 222.

