Iowa man killed in ATV crash at park

Iowa man killed in ATV crash at park

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: KWQC-TV Davenport

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources Park Bureau is investigating a death at an Off-Highway Vehicle park in north central Iowa. The crash was reported around 4:30 pm, on Tuesday, June 27, 2017, when a 911 call was made of an unresponsive male at the Gypsum City OHV Park near the intersection of trails 220 and 222.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KWQC-TV Davenport.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Iowa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump holds campaign-style rally in Iowa Tue FireyFellow44 7
News Lawsuit accuses Iowa boarding school of culture... (Mar '16) Tue AmPieJam UncleSam 3
News Iowa Meth Labs on the Rise (Apr '10) Jun 25 Anonymous 3
News Back to Iowa, Trump faces some disgruntled inde... Jun 22 Hostis Publicus 19
News Dry drowning explained Jun 12 unn 1
News Gingrich: Mitt Romney is a liar (Jan '12) Jun 12 Royal Norwegian A... 87
News Pence rallying GOP base in Iowa, where some coo... Jun 6 Putins Glock Holster 6
See all Iowa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Iowa Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Wall Street
  5. Sarah Palin
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,959 • Total comments across all topics: 282,098,593

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC