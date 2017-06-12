Iowa jury mulls fate of Nebraska man ...

Iowa jury mulls fate of Nebraska man accused of killing wife

Officials say a northwest Iowa jury will resume considering its verdict Thursday in the murder trial of a Nebraska man accused of killing his estranged wife. Twenty-nine-year-old Rogelio Morales, of Hubbard, Nebraska, is charged with first-degree murder.

