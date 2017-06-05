Iowa governor defends private jet use; may do it again
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds on Monday defended her use of a jet owned by a wealthy businessman who is lobbying the state for approval to build a casino. The new Republican governor told reporters that asking Gary Kirke for use of his private airplane is allowable under Iowa ethics rules.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
Add your comments below
Iowa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pence rallying GOP base in Iowa, where some coo...
|Sun
|Retribution
|5
|Fastest growing Iowa cities near Des Moines, Io...
|May 30
|Elise R Gingerich
|1
|shish you were agaisnt the jedi o ntv sopa opre...
|May 27
|mr tee
|1
|Quiet for a while, Palin's voice is back (Apr '11)
|May 26
|Tm Cln
|75
|Gitchie Manitou Murders in 1973 (Nov '06)
|May 22
|LetitBe
|24,863
|Planned Parenthood to close 4 Iowa clinics afte...
|May 21
|Lawrence Wolf
|29
|McConnell campaign manager resigns amid Iowa br... (Aug '14)
|May 17
|Baby Jesus Cries
|22
Find what you want!
Search Iowa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC