Iowa gets Obamacare insurer after all...

Iowa gets Obamacare insurer after all, but at a steep price

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: GantDaily.com

For a while this spring, it looked like Iowa would be the first state to lack an Obamacare insurer in nearly every county next year. Wellmark Blue Cross Blue Shield pulled out in early April, followed shortly after by Aetna.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GantDaily.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Iowa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dry drowning explained Jun 12 unn 1
News Gingrich: Mitt Romney is a liar (Jan '12) Jun 12 Royal Norwegian A... 87
News Pence rallying GOP base in Iowa, where some coo... Jun 6 Putins Glock Holster 6
News Fastest growing Iowa cities near Des Moines, Io... May 30 Elise R Gingerich 1
shish you were agaisnt the jedi o ntv sopa opre... May 27 mr tee 1
News Quiet for a while, Palin's voice is back (Apr '11) May 26 Tm Cln 75
Gitchie Manitou Murders in 1973 (Nov '06) May 22 LetitBe 24,863
See all Iowa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Iowa Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Mexico
  2. Cuba
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Recession
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,964 • Total comments across all topics: 281,881,111

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC