Iowa Football Recruiting: Three-Star Tight End Commits to Hawkeyes
Monday afternoon brought on just the most recent recruiting news for its class of 2018, as Wisconsin tight end/offensive lineman Jack Plumb announced his commitment to the Hawkeyes. Couldn't be happier to announce that I'm Making the B1G Time Movement and becoming a HAWKEYE #Swarm18 pic.twitter.com/KAtfRmXN9N Plumb is a consensus three-star recruit, though no one can be certain if he'll play on the line or at tight end at Iowa.
