Iowa Football Recruiting: Three-Star Tight End Commits to Hawkeyes

Monday afternoon brought on just the most recent recruiting news for its class of 2018, as Wisconsin tight end/offensive lineman Jack Plumb announced his commitment to the Hawkeyes. Couldn't be happier to announce that I'm Making the B1G Time Movement and becoming a HAWKEYE #Swarm18 pic.twitter.com/KAtfRmXN9N Plumb is a consensus three-star recruit, though no one can be certain if he'll play on the line or at tight end at Iowa.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Black Heart Gold Pants.