Iowa Football Recruiting: TE Logan Lee and OL Tyler Endres Commit to Class of 2019
The Hawkeyes are hosting their 2017 tailgater this weekend in Iowa City, and it's already bearing some fruit, as two four star recruits have announced their verbal commitment to the Hawkeyes' Class of 2019. It's quite the start for the Hawkeyes' Class of 2019, as now all three commits are four stars, according to Derek Young .
