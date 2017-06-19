Iowa fisherman use bows to catch rough fish

ADVANCE FOR USE SATURDAY, JUNE 24 - In this Sunday, June 4, 2017 photo, Kenny Nachtman, of Bellevue, Iowa, pulls in a shortnose gar while bowfishing on the Mississippi River near Bellevue, Iowa. Some Iowa fishermen are turning to bowfishing to catch rough fish, which are less desirable to sport anglers less ADVANCE FOR USE SATURDAY, JUNE 24 - In this Sunday, June 4, 2017 photo, Kenny Nachtman, of Bellevue, Iowa, pulls in a shortnose gar while bowfishing on the Mississippi River near Bellevue, Iowa.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.