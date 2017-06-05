Iowa court: State cannot prosecute immigrant using fake ID

A woman whose parents brought her to Iowa from Mexico 20 years ago at age 11 cannot be prosecuted by the state for identity theft and forgery, the Iowa Supreme Court ruled Friday. The 4-3 divided court, in a significant ruling that could have broad consequences for those living in Iowa illegally and using fake credentials to obtain work, concluded prosecution of crimes such as identity theft and forgery when related to immigration fall under federal jurisdiction and cannot be prosecuted in state court.

