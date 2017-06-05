Iowa court: State cannot prosecute immigrant using fake ID
A woman whose parents brought her to Iowa from Mexico 20 years ago at age 11 cannot be prosecuted by the state for identity theft and forgery, the Iowa Supreme Court ruled Friday. The 4-3 divided court, in a significant ruling that could have broad consequences for those living in Iowa illegally and using fake credentials to obtain work, concluded prosecution of crimes such as identity theft and forgery when related to immigration fall under federal jurisdiction and cannot be prosecuted in state court.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Add your comments below
Iowa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pence rallying GOP base in Iowa, where some coo...
|Jun 6
|Putins Glock Holster
|6
|Fastest growing Iowa cities near Des Moines, Io...
|May 30
|Elise R Gingerich
|1
|shish you were agaisnt the jedi o ntv sopa opre...
|May 27
|mr tee
|1
|Quiet for a while, Palin's voice is back (Apr '11)
|May 26
|Tm Cln
|75
|Gitchie Manitou Murders in 1973 (Nov '06)
|May 22
|LetitBe
|24,863
|Planned Parenthood to close 4 Iowa clinics afte...
|May 21
|Lawrence Wolf
|29
|McConnell campaign manager resigns amid Iowa br... (Aug '14)
|May 17
|Baby Jesus Cries
|22
Find what you want!
Search Iowa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC