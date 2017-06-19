Iowa couple charged after disabled woman burned in bath
Iowa authorities have charged an Urbandale couple with kidnapping and neglect in the case of a disabled woman in their care who suffered severe chemical burns. Fifty-one-year-old Katrina Joy Eubanks and 55-year-old Garry Eubanks are being held in a Florida jail awaiting extradition to Iowa.
