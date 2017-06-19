Iowa couple charged after disabled wo...

Iowa couple charged after disabled woman burned in bath

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: KWQC-TV Davenport

Iowa authorities have charged an Urbandale couple with kidnapping and neglect in the case of a disabled woman in their care who suffered severe chemical burns. Fifty-one-year-old Katrina Joy Eubanks and 55-year-old Garry Eubanks are being held in a Florida jail awaiting extradition to Iowa.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KWQC-TV Davenport.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Iowa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump holds campaign-style rally in Iowa 11 hr Denizen_Kate 5
News Back to Iowa, Trump faces some disgruntled inde... 14 hr Hostis Publicus 19
News Dry drowning explained Jun 12 unn 1
News Gingrich: Mitt Romney is a liar (Jan '12) Jun 12 Royal Norwegian A... 87
News Pence rallying GOP base in Iowa, where some coo... Jun 6 Putins Glock Holster 6
shish you were agaisnt the jedi o ntv sopa opre... May 27 mr tee 1
News Quiet for a while, Palin's voice is back (Apr '11) May 26 Tm Cln 75
See all Iowa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Iowa Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,398 • Total comments across all topics: 281,960,440

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC