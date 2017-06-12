Iowa City Farmers Market offers 'Double Up Food Bucks'
The Iowa City Farmers Market is just one of a few in Iowa that is using a program called Double Up Food Bucks. The program that allows people to use Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or SNAP cards to the market.
