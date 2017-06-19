Iowa authors at Toledo Library Thursday

Iowa authors at Toledo Library Thursday

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Tama News-Herald

Iowa authors Carson and Connie Ode will be visiting the Toledo Public Library Thursday, June 22nd at 7 p.m. doing a Book Talk on their newest book entitled Iowa Culture-Past and Present. This book talk is hosted by the Toledo Library Foundation and is free and open to everyone.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tama News-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Iowa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Back to Iowa, Trump faces some disgruntled inde... 2 hr CodeTalker 9
News Dry drowning explained Jun 12 unn 1
News Gingrich: Mitt Romney is a liar (Jan '12) Jun 12 Royal Norwegian A... 87
News Pence rallying GOP base in Iowa, where some coo... Jun 6 Putins Glock Holster 6
shish you were agaisnt the jedi o ntv sopa opre... May 27 mr tee 1
News Quiet for a while, Palin's voice is back (Apr '11) May 26 Tm Cln 75
Gitchie Manitou Murders in 1973 (Nov '06) May 22 LetitBe 24,863
See all Iowa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Iowa Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. U.S. Open
  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Cuba
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,149 • Total comments across all topics: 281,919,863

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC