Iowa and Illinois partner to build bridge across Mississippi

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds and Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner attended a groundbreaking ceremony Monday in the Iowa city of Bettendorf to discuss the future Interstate 74 Mississippi River bridge. The $1.2 billion construction project is expected to begin this summer and be completed in 2021.

